What is authority vs. authoritarianism?

Most of us understand the difference. Those who took psych 101 will probably remember that the one is deserved and the other is sort of ripped off.

Those aren’t the technical terms but rather my summation of the issue.

The idea of an “authoritarian personality” stems from Erich Fromm (1900 – 1980), a German Jew who fled the Nazi regime and settled in the US.

Fromm had seen both sides and understood the difference.

Sometimes I feel that some folks who have never really seen or lived through legitimate politics wrongly assume that our current world disorder is just the way it’s got to be: Barefaced lying masked by the steely face of power.

But it wasn’t always that way. Not in Canada, at any rate. Not to say that everything was perfect in the past. We have made serious gains in many areas. But when it comes to being ruled by the people, which is what democracy is all about, we’re at risk of descending into a kind of farce scenario.

While I was voting at the last federal election, even the volunteer at the polling station admitted that the ballot count could conceivably be hacked and meddled with by overzealous hackers with malicious intent.

I appreciated her honesty. What really makes me feel like I’m not living in the Canada of my birth are hollow fabrications mingled with smooth, cheery PC personas.

How does authoritarianism work? What makes an authoritarian personality?

It’s hard to say.

I think one type could be the result of a psycho-spiritual generational inheritance. Grandaddy was a Count, and when grandson or granddaughter gets to that fork in the road that many of us come to, he or she chooses the left-hand path, the path of coercion and subterfuge. The grandchild rationalizes their nasty choices because they feel entitled. After all, grandaddy was a Count!

But there are also other types and ways an authoritarian personality can develop.

The trick for us is to recognize these miscreants and do everything we can to flush them out before they make a mess of our world.

The people in the Czech Republic seem to be on the right track. They’re smart enough to smell a lie. And they want the truth to be their guiding light, not the dark shadow of duplicitous authoritarianism.*

* I’d like to note a slight error in my post yesterday. I’d seen on the TV news that the Czech people were protesting so did a quick search to find the article on the web. Seems they were protesting a few months ago too. I hastily posted that story without checking the date. Today’s pic and links are all current.