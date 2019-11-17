Lexx… and the real Lex

Lexx is a Canada-Germany-UK science fiction TV series in which a motley crew of societal nobodies, byproducts and emotionally underdeveloped freaks sojourn through the universe in a vessel that, itself, is a living biological organism.

After a promising first season, the series returned with a new lead woman, improved graphics and scripts, and ran for four seasons from 1997 to 2002.

Like William S. Burroughs‘ Naked Lunch, Lexx explores the grotesque and absurd to an extent perhaps not previously achieved on television.

On a personal note, I went to Whitney Junior School in Toronto at the same time as the show’s co-creator, Lex Gigeroff. While researching Lexx today I discovered that the real Lex passed away on Christmas Day, 2011.

Lex the boy was a nice, friendly fellow who invited me to his Halloween party when we were children. I recall being stunned by the theatrics of the party. Gigeroff’s home was all decked out like a House of Horrors, done so well that it would rival any commercial venue like the old, now-defunct, Toronto Wax Museum.

I am saddened to hear of the real Lex’s passing. But he had an abundantly creative life and was liked and admired by many within the international arts community.

