Birth race and gender can be thrown out the window as far as the UK Universities and Colleges Union is concerned. The fact that you can just declare yourself black, disabled or female is not sitting well with many of its members.

Source: ‘Car crash waiting to happen’: Union of UK academics says you can identify as any race & sex, gets slammed as ‘nonsensical’ — RT UK News

Opinion:

Watching RT TV one usually gets the impression that it is ‘Vlad’s Channel’… A bunch of parrots parroting what the master wants.

But all networks have biases. So it’s good to check in with the ‘alien’ every once in a while.