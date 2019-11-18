how to entertain yourself with a banana | Flickr – Photo Sharing!


Earlier today I was preparing dinner. Part of my routine is mixing SlimFast with milk and a banana in the blender. Not that I am losing any weight from this. But I do get the feeling that I’m at least getting the necessary daily vitamins and protein.

While preparing the drink I noticed this sticker on the banana.

Years ago I exchanged some comments with a Polish blogger who argued that North Americans were entirely brainwashed by advertising.

I never forgot that guy. And in a sense, he’s right. Ads are actually a part of our culture. Childhood ads bring back warm and funny memories.

Weird but true.

For those who didn’t grow up in the 70s, I’m making a play on the old Monty Python sketch, “How to Defend Yourself with a Banana.”

Pop culture forever! 🙂

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.