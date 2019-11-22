The Flu Shot – Money making conspiracy, shoddy science or sensible preventative measure?

A few years ago I reviewed a DVD that argues the flu shot is a scam. Not only bad science, the DVD purported that the flu shot is actually a big pharma conspiracy with profiteering instead of health the main objective.

You can see from my review that I didn’t really agree but also that I’m open-minded and do not regard the proverbial ‘system’ as perfect.

This outlook arguably could give the benefit of the doubt a bit more. True, only a naïve person would see politics as pristine. But to assume that the major players are chiefly concerned with power and greenbacks might reduce a complicated dynamic to an unduly simplistic one.*

Yesterday I got the flu shot and because I am a sensitive person, it really messed me up that day. At least, that was my mundane reasoning. Transpersonal forces can also throw me off balance. So I’m not sure exactly what it was. But you’ll notice I hardly blogged at all. Just a few news links was all I could muster up.

Today I’m coming around and remembered that DVD from a few years back.

In ages past scientists and doctors practiced bloodletting and other irrational therapies. And yesterday night as I was fighting a headache and general clumsiness I mused, Gosh, I hope this indisposition isn’t a waste of time…

I chose to go along with conventional wisdom about how the flu shot stimulates the production of antibodies, so even if it doesn’t target all the viruses out there, it does make your system more robust.

A pile of crap?

Well, maybe. But apparently, the statistics support the idea that the flu shot helps, even if not 100% effective.

Statistics can be manipulated. Experimenter bias is rampant today as it always has been. But I chose to bet on the side of science. We’ll see how my wager pans out…

—

* Review – The Truth Injection: More New World Order Exposed (DVD)