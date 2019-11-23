Jerry Chun Shing Lee is the third former U.S. intelligence officer to be convicted in less than a year of conspiring with the Chinese to give them national defense information.

Source: Former CIA officer sentenced to 19 years for conspiring with Chinese spies

Opinion:

Sometimes I wonder if I should sign up with the Canadian spy agency (CSIS) to take down someone I suspect represents a serious threat to not only the Canadian way of life, but by implication, the goal of a just, global society.

The problem with that idea is spy agencies are themselves often compromised. And as intuitive as I am, I don’t know if I could keep up with all the so-called “moles” in a given agency.

For those who naively think the world is not all that convoluted and things go as they really should, believe me, I have heard from sources whom I cannot betray about the most insidious corruption.

For example, even our ‘squeaky clean’ and politically correct CBC hires on the basis of international connections instead of merit. So that’s taxpayers money going into a corrupt hiring practice, replete with perks, disability and retirement benefits.

Essentially, Joe bricklayer and Jane sandwich-maker, who nobody really cares about, pay extra tax dollars to support these international crooks who make a living out of being frauds, stealing from the common purse.

Just a little Saturday morning venting. I’ve been distracted from one of the main goals of Earthpages over the past few days. Time to get back in focus… that is, work to reveal the big-time scoundrels and hopefully, in my own little way, contribute to making our world a better place.