It’s housecleaning day again…


For ‘commoners’ and computer nerds only! 🙂

Just My Stuff

and I’m just taking a break before I do what I call the “wet cleaning”—kitchen floor, bathrooms, that kind of glamourous stuff.

Just wanted to add that I had a little breakthrough yesterday by managing to get a current version of Lubuntu installed on an old IBM Thinkpad which technically, seems incompatible with the OS.

No need to go into the details here. It’s all at askbuntu, which I think is a great site for beginners like myself.

Lubuntu is fun. You can use a terminal to enter commands so even if you are not a secret agent, it sorta makes you feel like one!

