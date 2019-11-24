Freud’s Libido – Something like the Root Chakra?

In Sigmund Freud’s psychoanalytic thought, the libido is instinctual energy stemming from the Id.

The libido is associated with erogenous areas and corresponding stages of psychosexual development—namely, oral, anal, phallic, latency, and genital.

Freud originally based much of his theory on the libido but later expanded his outlook to include a general life instinct, which he called Eros.¹

The idea of the libido is usually attributed to Freud’s unique genius but in reality, he had significant help from his psychoanalytic pupil and collaborator, Karl Abraham.

Freud’s equally gifted apprentice, C. G. Jung, extended the meaning of the libido to refer to creative energy that must be allowed to flow from unconsciousness to consciousness. For Jung, if the libido is not granted appropriate channels of expression, the result may be depression or impulsive violence.

The key to enabling a healthy flow is symbolizing the libido’s power.

Libido can never be apprehended except in a definite form; that is to say, it is identical with fantasy-images. And we can only release it from the grip of the unconscious by bringing up the corresponding fantasy-images.²

Jung’s take on the libido might be likened to the various Asian chakra systems where it is believed that psycho-spiritual liberation is made possible by “opening” a series of hypothesized consciousness centers, usually beginning in the region of the anus, moving up the spine and culminating at the crown of the head.

For me, the experience of the Holy Spirit and Eucharistic Love completely surpasses anything I have experienced within those chakra systems. But unfortunately, the idea of The Holy Spirit has gotten a bad rap, probably due to two main things:

Past and present abuses.

Fundamentalist fanatics who seem to turn off their intellects and exude something more like the vital energy associated with a football match than any kind of quiet, elevated spirituality.

As a contemplative Catholic, that is my bias. It is a bias, however, based on experience and a lifetime of comparing different numinosities.

How many of us are willing to even try something beyond our current religious system? When it comes to The Holy Spirit, many seem to judge without really knowing what they are talking about.

