Professor who wrote corruption book charged with laundering | Local News | enidnews.com | + Opinion


NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida professor of international studies who co-wrote a book about organized crime was arrested Monday on federal charges that he laundered corruption proceeds from Venezuela.

Source: Professor who wrote corruption book charged with laundering | Local News | enidnews.com

Opinion:

This is a juicy one. Whenever I suggested to friends and family that one of my professors might be a dirty, lying organized criminal, they looked at me like I was insane.

And you know what? I think the professor in question not only expected but actually desired that twisted outcome.

Now that more and more corruption stories are making headlines, I think not quite as many people think I am nuts for suspecting that a supposedly ‘respectable’ professor can actually be one of the worst lowlife crooks around.

And I do mean the worst because professors tend to be clever, making them some of the most capable of frauds known to mankind. Or perhaps I say unknown to mankind, for most people just cannot conceive of organized crime extending its reach into academia.

Watch and see. The truth will come out… eventually.

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.