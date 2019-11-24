NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida professor of international studies who co-wrote a book about organized crime was arrested Monday on federal charges that he laundered corruption proceeds from Venezuela.

Source: Professor who wrote corruption book charged with laundering | Local News | enidnews.com

Opinion:

This is a juicy one. Whenever I suggested to friends and family that one of my professors might be a dirty, lying organized criminal, they looked at me like I was insane.

And you know what? I think the professor in question not only expected but actually desired that twisted outcome.

Now that more and more corruption stories are making headlines, I think not quite as many people think I am nuts for suspecting that a supposedly ‘respectable’ professor can actually be one of the worst lowlife crooks around.

And I do mean the worst because professors tend to be clever, making them some of the most capable of frauds known to mankind. Or perhaps I say unknown to mankind, for most people just cannot conceive of organized crime extending its reach into academia.

Watch and see. The truth will come out… eventually.