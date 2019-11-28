Joker – Reinforcing conventional thinking about so-called mental illness?

My doctorate is in psychology and religion so naturally, Joker was on my list of must-see movies.

Last night I took the plunge and for the most part, found the film quite compelling.

Excellent cinematography and outstanding performances made this worthy of my time. But I felt that Joker fell short with its treatment of so-called mental illness.

There are a plethora of online reviews for this film but not one seemed to catch the most obvious problem.

I’m not talking about mindless evil or delusional bastards. We know all that exists in the real world, so representing the dark side in film should be no problem for mature individuals.

What did raise a red flag, however, was the superficial and totally conventional treatment of so-called mental illness.

To me, the Joker was most likely mentally injured, not necessarily mentally ill. The phrase mental illness for many folks conjures up images of some kind of genetically inherited abnormality.

“It’s genetic,” so many will blithely say when talking about individuals – or possibly themselves – who suffer psychologically.

Psychological difficulties do, of course, involve genetics – everything living involves genetics – but how we interpret and respond to hypothesized genetic differences (in many instances the psychiatric science is shaky at best) makes a tremendous difference for potential outcomes.

And this is where environmental factors come in.

Clearly, the Joker was an egregiously abused child. The film relates all sorts of deceptions and abusive acts that he had to endure both in childhood and into adulthood.

So again, he seems mentally injured and not necessarily mentally ill. True, the injury just gets worse and he turns into an absolute fiend. But to uncritically use the term illness is a disservice to all of those who suffer from mental injury.

Why?

Well, because most of the unthinking crowd tend to lump these two ideas together. And not only that. They tend to toss non-violent and violent psychiatric patients into the same basket (even though the vast majority of psychological sufferers are non-violent).

Joker fails on both these counts. Instead of being radical and revolutionary, it just serves to reinforce existing biases not only within American culture but around the world. Let’s not forget what APA stands for—American Psychiatric Association, a professional group that except perhaps in China – which has developed a slightly different classification scheme – enjoys a worldwide hegemony of diagnostic legitimacy.

In other words, Joker is a bit too ‘Yankee Doodle Dandy’ for my liking.

Still, as I say, the performances are excellent. And the visuals stunning.

I wouldn’t watch it again. But I’m glad I did the first time.