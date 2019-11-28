The Vinyl Guy – Teacher I Need You (Elton John) + Bonus – I’ve Seen The Saucers (Ditto)

Just My Stuff

Here’s one literally from my childhood. I was living in this old Toronto house in Moore Park; it had a fantastic 3rd floor with two big bedrooms and a high sort of barn-shaped roof.

The hardwood floors made for great acoustics up there, and two of my sibs had a nice modern stereos – for the 70s – which I would listen to when they were out.

I recall hearing this tune on my sister’s stereo. The whole album caught my attention, even though it has only two major hits… ONLY! Well, for Elton John… who really was IT during that period and a few years after… two seems almost modest.

Not an outstanding tune. But you can discern the tight songwriting and fine lyrics that would catapult Elton John and Bernie Taupin even further into the Rock and Roll stratosphere in years to come.

This second tune arrives a…