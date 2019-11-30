The Vinyl Guy – We Live in Two Different Worlds by Mr. Hank Williams Sr.

Just My Stuff

Now here’s a tune that goes way back.

When I first heard Hank Williams it was something of a revelation. I was just finishing up undergrad studies in Peterborough ON and had broken up with a really nice GF. It was mutual but it still hurt like hell. Especially when I saw her walking with a new beau, hand in hand, down the main drag.

I was driving a beat-up Dodge Dart (actually a Plymouth Scamp, which is the two-door version) and holy smokes, did my neck swerve when I saw those two together, happy as clams.

At moments like that you just have to clamp it down and keep on driving. And that’s what I did.

Now this song doesn’t remind me of her. We had good times and I certainly bear no hard feelings whatsoever.

But over the years it has reminded me of some relationships and especially…