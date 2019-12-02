The Monochrome Experience: Seagull flow

Back when I was a kid, there was this international magazine called Réalités. Any of these photos could have been found there. I think the man on the bench, especially, is one of those “timeless” photos that we would all like to take…
The sea is the canvas. Seagulls paint abstract drops. The torso man is a white spot. The woman with the sunglasses and the enigmatic smile, the time. The needles of the horizon obey a certain order and a warning to the seagulls: do not rest here, or you will prick the feathers.