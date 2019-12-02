The Sunrise Kid – How an entire song can be crafted around one killer sample


A new series where I can talk about my first love… music!

Just My Stuff

It’s coming up to the end of the year and I was hoping to find a tune to wrap up my retrospective, Reelin’ in the Years.

But looking over the charts I didn’t see anything that really grabbed me—that is, to be called a fav and actually write about.

So looking back a couple years I dug up this video.

Driving thru my neighborhood at night to the 24/7 supermarket – which i LOVE! – I heard this song over the FM.

The bulk of the song isn’t too much different from a lot of Top 40 stuff out there.

But the digital sample “Thunda”… now that caught my ear.

It’s so wonderfully facile. Like bubble gum. Or a woman being turned into a plastic Barbie doll. The producer shifts the note… not sure if it’s an octave or not. And it just WORKS so well.

Funny that that

View original post 22 more words

