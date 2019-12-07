Just discovered an android browser that handles Chrome extensions

Just My Stuff

It’s called Kiwi browser. I checked it out and it appears legit and safe. Particularly useful to me are the Chrome apps, which oddly enough, Chrome does not accept.

Kiwi seems fast but it did choke on the bestbuy.ca website, which I suspect the company makes ‘heavy’ to try to convince you to buy newer hardware. No proof on that. Just a suspicion.

Succesful stores are not successful because the managers are stupid!

Intrigues aside, here’s the browser: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kiwibrowser.browser&hl=en_GB