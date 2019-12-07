Just discovered an android browser that handles Chrome extensions


Edit – later I tried the superstore site and it worked fine with Kiwi… Another conspiracy theory shot down. 😉

Just My Stuff

It’s called Kiwi browser. I checked it out and it appears legit and safe. Particularly useful to me are the Chrome apps, which oddly enough, Chrome does not accept.

Kiwi seems fast but it did choke on the bestbuy.ca website, which I suspect the company makes ‘heavy’ to try to convince you to buy newer hardware. No proof on that. Just a suspicion.

Succesful stores are not successful because the managers are stupid!

Intrigues aside, here’s the browser: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kiwibrowser.browser&hl=en_GB

View original post

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.