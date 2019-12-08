Truth is not to be attained in isolation or abstraction. It is to be found in the middle of our everyday life, not in the middle of some special spiritual life.

Source: Spirituality not an isolated activity- The New Indian Express

Opinion:

I was going to take a break Sunday and leave you all with my last humorous photo/post but I just saw this and felt compelled to comment.

Basically, I couldn’t agree more with what the author is saying. Although my path is now Catholicism – or at least, it was the last time I checked – I often find the homilies at Mass leave me feeling that the average Catholic and even some priests are really quite superficial.

They say things like, “It’s important to take a few moments each day and reserve them for the Lord.”

Huh?

I’d say it’s important to reserve every moment of the day for the Lord.

Integration.

So few seem to have it.

No wonder our world is such a mixed-up mess.