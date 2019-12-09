Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez celebrates Amazon signing lease in New York without tax incentives | + Opinion

Amazon signed a lease for 335,000 square feet in New York City, where it will have more than 1,500 employees.

Opinion:

This story caught my eye the other day. I was planning on writing one of my usual invectives against communism and corruption that resembles communism.

Why?

Well, here’s an example of Capitalism really working, I mused. Amazon goes to NYC without any tax incentives or backroom deals (so they say) simply because NYC is a thriving metropolis. In other words, the free market dynamism of the city itself drew the company there.

I was going to compare this situation to academia, especially in Canada, where IMO corruption can be high and quality low in some sneaky little pockets where nobody would suspect a criminal or two are hiding out.

Let’s face it. The two go hand in hand. Whenever a corrupt stooge gives a job to another corrupt stooge simply because they are both corrupt stooges, the result is always mediocrity at best.

Were the Beatles corrupt stooges?

Bob Dylan?

Nope.

They were great because they were FREE.

And the people can feel it. Not only that. They buy it.

So that is probably where I would have stopped except something happened the other day that changed things a bit for me.

What happened?

Well nothing too earth-shaking but someone recommended that I watch this video:

It took me a few minutes to get into it. But I found it worthwhile, even if perhaps somewhat biased along Naom Chomsky lines. Chomsky reminds me of my late uncle, who was a very bright guy but ideologically the polar opposite of Chomsky.

For me, the truth probably lies somewhere in the middle of all the competing opinions and theories out there. Reality is often more diffuse and unknown than any theory we can come up with.

Powerful people hire consultants to tell them what is really going on. And the consultants themselves don’t really know for sure.

But despite all this ambiguity, I still believe that corruption breeds mediocrity.

So I guess I managed to get in my usual corruption/academia rant after all! 🙂