The Crisis in Psychiatry | Psychology Today Canada | + Opinion

Psychiatry is as reductionistic as the rest of medicine.

Here’s a good little article about reductionism in psychiatry. For the most part, I would agree. The article mentions Freud but fails to note that Carl Jung actually took what Freud said a little further.

Jung himself was fairly humble and admitted that he hadn’t got it all figured out. But he did, IMO, provide us with useful conceptual tools for redefining what it means to have unconventional experiences.

One of those concepts was the focus of my Ph.D. thesis: Synchronicity (meaningful coincidence).

The other important concept, as I see it, is numinosity.*

Jung wasn’t the first to talk about the numen but he took it to places that others hadn’t really thought about.

Myself, I had hoped to extend Jung’s theory but the PTB had other plans.

Academia is a funny place. Sometimes helpful, other times abusive. All the creepy stuff happens in closed quarters and you really are so vulnerable as a grad student that if you speak out when it happens, you are bound to run into trouble and probably wash out. So I smiled and sucked it all up.

I still ran against a brick wall at the end.

But that’s a story for another day.

* The Urban Dictionary lifted some words I wrote about numinosity. I suppose I should be gratified. But it would have been nice if they had mentioned the source.