VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) — Clad in black, bearing flowers, and carrying a coffin–teen climate activists held a funeral for their lost futures Saturday.

Source: Teen climate activists stage funeral for their future in Vancouver

Opinion:

The climate change media hype has reached such a fever pitch that teens are beginning to suffer psychologically from worry. Here we have an actual “future funeral” for Canada.

Theatre Arts class? I personally think so. But if they want these young people are free to deface the flag and put on a public show like this. I don’t think teens would get away with defacing the flag like that in the USA. But we’re different from Americans. We love our country but we haven’t made a religion out of it. So in some ways, we might be freer to symbolically criticize.

I still don’t like it. But I think the freedom to artistically express oneself is important.

Perhaps one reason I don’t like this image is that it does hit a chord.

The teens might be overdramatizing about the effect of climate change. But the image of a horrid blackness covering our wonderful, free flag reminds me of how I feel about another problem.

What problem?

Eastern European organized crime is, IMO, devouring this country at a ferocious rate. Ever since I first sensed the ugly process I saw it as a kind of “blackness” occupying our land.

At first, I thought only Ontario was compromised. But now I’m beginning to suspect the entire nation is at risk.

So teens being what they are – teens and not seasoned adults – might be perceiving something dangerous and quite real but distorting the actual threat into something else, something more popular and “hip” to dislike.

I’m sure Freud had a term for this but I can’t remember for sure. Some defense mechanism. Maybe “transference” would cover it but I would have to check. I always liked Jung better than Freud!

Psychology aside, the fact of the matter is that organized crime is a far more serious threat RIGHT NOW to our land. So many people have lost jobs, career opportunities and homes, along with their hope and psychological wellness due to this social cancer that is raging across Canada.

Sure there are many competing organized crime groups. We all know that. But Eastern European organized criminals, in my view, are so damned clever that they can infiltrate an entire nation without the average citizen even realizing it.

These big-time operators make credit card hackers and telephone scammers looked like kids stealing from the candy store.

We are not talking about a few isolated incidents but about the health and authenticity of an entire country.

Yesterday I blogged about the futility of blogging. And I doubt anyone will take me seriously here. That’s why I almost didn’t bother writing about this. I’m getting tired of harping on the same old theme to mostly deaf ears.

But because I do believe I’m right and also love my country and what it stands for, I cannot sit silent.

This is a shoutout to all Canadians who understand that I’m simply saying it like it is, including those gullible victims who unwittingly got drawn into the dark chaos of Eastern European organized crime through marriage to a duplicitous sociopath.

The flag is indeed blackened. But not because of global warming.

Let’s reverse this trend before it’s too late. This particular cancer can be beaten. But it won’t happen through silence, apathy, and inactivity.