Until there is a truly independent and ruthless system of tackling corruption in the government, we are only fooling ourselves if we think we’re combating it.

Source: The phoney war against corruption | Free Malaysia Today

Opinion:

Welcome to reality.

Sad that I would come to say this. But sometimes I wonder why I bother trying at all. When we look back thru history, those who struggle, suffer and sometimes die may inspire others for a day or two. But then everything more or less goes back to the same ol’ same ol’.

The problem isn’t so much about this or that social program or political party. No, the problem isn’t even Donald Trump, who IMO isn’t so bad and is more of a scapegoat for group hypocrisy than a deservedly impeachable rogue.

The problem is sin. And as long as secular stooges try to tell us that sin does not exist, it will continue to thrive. It may continue to thrive anyhow. But acknowledging a problem is the first step toward overcoming it.