Takin’ the chill off winter


Just My Stuff

Whenever I need to do a fast soundcheck for my audio system I go to this website. It’s reliable, and the music is never too jarring. Not on ‘Smooth Jazz Florida,’ anyhow.

This morning I was setting up a jam box to go with my dining room remote computer. The sound wasn’t working at first, so i went here and got everything straightened out.

‘Smooth Jazz Florida’ is my go-to station. It’s a bit “elevator music” but maybe because I’m older I usually like it. For a few minutes anyhow.

In summer it can make me feel like I’m by the ocean. And in winter, it definitely helps to take the chill off!

