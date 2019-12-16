By JD Flynn On Oct. 1, Vatican police raided the usually quiet offices of the Vatican’s Secretariat of State. They packed up documents, computers, and files, and banned employees from entering the …

Source: The Vatican’s Finance Scandal, And Faithful Stewardship – Analysis – Eurasia Review

Opinion:

Talking to a priest once about corruption within the Church, he blithely claimed that “Pope Francis will clean it all up.” Those weren’t his exact words but more or less the message. I can’t remember exactly what he said; it was a long time ago when Francis was still relatively new to the scene.

Well, that dear and IMO naive priest has passed on, I believe to a very high place, and the same old corruption still reeks as badly as it did before Francis.

I knew it would. But I’m polite, especially with priests, so I didn’t say… I DOUBT IT!

It’s too bad things are that way. It turns a lot of people off from even trying the Eucharist—that, and again IMO superficial rules and regulations that prohibit many from partaking in the Eucharist until they have formerly converted, which is a year-long process for adults. Kids, I’m not sure. I wasn’t a cradle catholic but rather a convert in the new millenium.

Oh well, life goes on. And those meant to enter into Catholicism will, and those not meant to will not, I suppose.

It’s all a mystery to me. But a sacred mystery that I really couldn’t live without.