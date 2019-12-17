Now here’s a paradox

Just My Stuff

After I posted the other day about how Google gets stuck on my personal posts and not my intellectual arguments, the post about my former GF suddenly disappeared while the post about drinking SlimFast yet not losing weight stayed on top.

Now this one is at the top of the charts!

Screenshot 17/12/19 – Click for full size

As much as I do enjoy conspiracy theorizing, it seems the very word “earthpages” is what registers.

At least, I would think so…

If, on the other hand, a really cagey editor wanted to make things look random, they’d slowly fade out instead of removing all of my personal stuff right away.

The jury is still out on this one as far as I am concerned because the word “earthpages” did not appear on my personal post about drinking SlimFast.

How does Google work in regional areas anyhow?

Is it entirely…