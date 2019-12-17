Source: Why the Left Doesn’t Like Christmas | RealClearPolitics

Opinion:

I’m not wild about “Happy Holidays” cards from lefty friends but neither do I like Christmas cards from toxic Christian hypocrites in denial. The former are tolerated because I respect their point of view, even if I don’t entirely like it. The latter cards hit the recycle bin ASAP (after I’ve checked to see if there is a monetary gift inside, which there never is).

Honesty is key! That’s what Christ taught.