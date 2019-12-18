LifeLabs hack raises questions about health data security | Toronto Sun | + Opinion

Ontario’s health ministry is looking at beefing-up its cyber attack awareness and end-user education in the wake of Tuesday’s LifeLabs data theft.

Opinion:

LifeLabs is a relatively fast clinic in Ontario that mostly does blood and other tests. The sample is then sent to a lab, which forwards the results to your doctor’s office.

There was a time when people thought I was paranoid for not wanting to offer excessive amounts of personal info to government and government-related agencies. (Health Care in Ontario is mostly insured by the Provincial Government).

Times have changed. People cannot ignore hackers anymore. And funnily enough, I have never received an apology from those who dissed me simply because my insight was way ahead of most others’.

Oh well. There is a kind of grim satisfaction in saying “I told you so.”

Maybe it’s not too Christian of me. But I’m also human. 🙂