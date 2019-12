Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to overhaul the U.K.’s security laws to bring them in line with the U.S. in a crackdown on spies, saboteurs and hackers working for foreign states such as Russia, North Korea and Iran.

Source: U.K. to Crack Down on Russian, North Korean Spies and Saboteurs – Bloomberg

Opinion:

Come on over to Canada, Boris. We could use you!