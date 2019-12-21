Witchcraft conference held but renamed because of Christian protests | + Opinion


Opinion:

Whenever a group or subgroup cannot talk about something and has to rename what actually is for some safe, non-descript term, it’s usually a sign there’s a definite problem.

It seems each country has its own particular list of “freedoms” and “taboos,” and this list also varies within a nation’s subcultures.

It’s too bad I changed my major from sociology to religious studies because I probably could have really made a name for myself with this simple, worldwide observation. All I’d have to do is give it some catchy name, and wow! I’d be on Wikipedia.

Then again, some pundit of “deviance and conformity” has probably already come up with something snappy to peddle the idea.

To get back to the idea itself, it does seem a truism that if you can’t talk about it, you haven’t dealt with it. Some might take this notion a step further by saying if you can’t joke or laugh about it, you’re still hung up about it.

Enter religious studies.

Some claim their “feelings are hurt” when their religious ideas are symbolically trampled upon. But sometimes I wonder if these individuals had mature and secure feelings about their religious beliefs, whether they would still be hurt by another person or group’s contrary viewpoint.

The debate goes on. I don’t have the answers. Only questions… mostly ones that many others are too afraid, shrewd or perhaps repressed to ask.

What are you thinking?

