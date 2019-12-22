Hello Winter!


Just My Stuff

the longest night – click for fullsize on black

I took a drive into the countryside yesterday and didn’t realize it was the winter solstice until pulling into a Tim Hortons and checking my phone inside the restaurant. There were so many lovely snowcovered scenes outside the city but I couldn’t take a pic because it was cold and I was on the move.

So I thought I’d at least capture the moment in the driveway at home. Not quite what I wanted but isn’t that usually the way!

I’m not the man they think I am at home
Oh no no no I’m a rocket man

View original post

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.