Hello Winter!

the longest night – click for fullsize on black
I took a drive into the countryside yesterday and didn’t realize it was the winter solstice until pulling into a Tim Hortons and checking my phone inside the restaurant. There were so many lovely snowcovered scenes outside the city but I couldn’t take a pic because it was cold and I was on the move.
So I thought I’d at least capture the moment in the driveway at home. Not quite what I wanted but isn’t that usually the way!
I’m not the man they think I am at home
Oh no no no I’m a rocket man