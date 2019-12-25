Alexander Vavilov’s world collapsed when he learned his parents weren’t who they said they were, but were, in fact, Russian spies. The family was sent to Moscow, a place he and his brother had never been. The boys did not speak Russian.

Source: ‘Maybe they shouldn’t have had children,’ son of Russian spies says of his parents as he recalls his suffering | The Star

Opinion:

A child of Russian spies in Canada has been making headlines here. But I’m also wondering about those espionage creeps who marry gullible, unsuspecting women to solidify their cover.

What about them?

How do those innocent women feel when they slowly discover they’ve married a weirdo?

