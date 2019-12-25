The Sunrise Kid – A strange one for Christmas!

Just My Stuff

Back before they were really huge the Bee Gees released a fairly rare Best of Bee Gees record containing songs from their pre-disco period.

Not too many folks realize that the Bee Gees were charting before the disco craze. They weren’t as huge as they would become with hits like Stayin’ Alive and Night Fever but they were a musical force in the late 1960s.

I first heard this album in cassette format up at Georgian Bay. My cousins were renting a cottage and owned the tape. Not overly impressed with the bulk of songs, to this day I still remember “I Started A Joke” and “I’ve Gotta To Get A Message To You,” the tune featured here.



To me, the early Bee Gees fit into that sorta British invasion mold. They ‘re not unlike early David Bowie or early Moody Blues. All these artists began with a solid rhythm…