The Sunrise Kid – A strange one for Christmas!


Just My Stuff

Back before they were really huge the Bee Gees released a fairly rare Best of Bee Gees record containing songs from their pre-disco period.

Not too many folks realize that the Bee Gees were charting before the disco craze. They weren’t as huge as they would become with hits like Stayin’ Alive and Night Fever but they were a musical force in the late 1960s.

I first heard this album in cassette format up at Georgian Bay. My cousins were renting a cottage and owned the tape. Not overly impressed with the bulk of songs, to this day I still remember “I Started A Joke” and “I’ve Gotta To Get A Message To You,” the tune featured here.

To me, the early Bee Gees fit into that sorta British invasion mold. They ‘re not unlike early David Bowie or early Moody Blues. All these artists began with a solid rhythm…

View original post 68 more words

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.