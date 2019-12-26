Happy Birthday, Dad!


Just My Stuff

My father, William James Loudon Clark, was born on Boxing Day. In this pic he’s seated near one of our favorite swimming spots at the great Georgian Bay. Our island was a remote, natural paradise inherited through my dad’s side of the family.

Dad was up at Go Home Bay as a baby and so was I. It’s in our blood. You can see the peace and sense of belonging in his face as he sits on those Precambrian rocks that outdate any Egyptian pyramid or ancient Greek, Jewish or Hindu temple. Talk about calming vibes.

I remember all of my city stress just falling off my shoulders as we took the 30-minute boat journey from the marina to the cottage.

The place has been sold now. It’s a shame but life goes on. And like this photo, some memories truly are timeless.

Happy Birthday, Dad!

View original post

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.