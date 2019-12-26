Just My Stuff

My father, William James Loudon Clark, was born on Boxing Day. In this pic he’s seated near one of our favorite swimming spots at the great Georgian Bay. Our island was a remote, natural paradise inherited through my dad’s side of the family.

Dad was up at Go Home Bay as a baby and so was I. It’s in our blood. You can see the peace and sense of belonging in his face as he sits on those Precambrian rocks that outdate any Egyptian pyramid or ancient Greek, Jewish or Hindu temple. Talk about calming vibes.

I remember all of my city stress just falling off my shoulders as we took the 30-minute boat journey from the marina to the cottage.

The place has been sold now. It’s a shame but life goes on. And like this photo, some memories truly are timeless.

Happy Birthday, Dad!