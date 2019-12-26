Ottawa… We have a problem

Over the past few weeks a disturbing new trend has arisen concerning the spike in Toronto gun violence. From the local news we have learned that people are shooting others while driving on the busy highways surrounding our city.

Just like a James Bond movie, one car drives up beside another and someone begins shooting. The only difference, however, is that this is not a movie, not fiction, but all too real.

Gangsters killing each other is one thing. But gangsters killing innocents through collateral damage is quite another matter.

Where will this end?

One of the first innocents to be gunned down was Jane Creba, a 15-year-old Grade 10 student who simply went out on Boxing Day 2005 to have some fun shopping for bargains. Near the downtown Foot Locker store on Yonge Street, she was caught in the crossfire and soon after succumbed to her injuries from this mindless crime.

In my opinion, the real villains are not so much the poor, uneducated low-level stooges who roam about the streets shooting each other. After reading more about the Jane Creba tragedy tonight, it seems to me these individuals are just confused, misguided people who care more about looking good with stolen jerseys than safeguarding innocent lives.

Hideous yes. But stupidly so.

No, the real villains are those cold, calculating, educated monsters at the upper end of this hideous chain of sleaze and corruption.

These callous individuals skillfully manipulate vulnerable others around and below them so they can benefit from their international criminal operations. Some may even marry innocents to firm up their covers.

To me, this is the greatest threat to our collective well being and national health. Unlike many other speculative issues, this problem is killing people NOW.

Something to consider on this Boxing Day 2019, fourteen years after Jane Creba’s death.