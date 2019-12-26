The Sunrise Kid – Enuf Supertramp already!!!

Just My Stuff

Ugh. Boxing Day began with the sound of our neighbor putting out their recycling bins—something I forgot to do last night because the City nudged the pickup along one day so sanitation workers could enjoy a holiday on Xmas Day.

So I awakened with a start around 8:30 am… this coming after working into the wee hours of the morning on earthpages.org.

Sleep-deprived, I threw some outdoor appropriate clothes on, made sure a hat concealed my tousled hair, and headed outside to get our bins out before the truck arrived. A neighbor was outside too but I was just too in-between the worlds of sleep and awakening to greet anyone.

I don’t drink alcohol anymore. Just don’t feel the need nor desire. But still, Boxing Day usually feels like a hangover. I gear up for Xmas and especially the socializing around it. And then after… pssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss… that’s the sound of…