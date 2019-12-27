Mental Illness and the Chemical Imbalance Myth


Mr. Colborne makes some thought-provoking points about the need for spirituality in psychiatry. We definitely could benefit from more insightful discourse on this complicated, important subject. Today, we are encouraged to “talk” about so-called mental illness. But to me that approach mostly reinforces existing cultural biases. Let’s really talk and not just regurgitate… as Mr. Colborne suggests.

Perfect Chaos

I believe that what are currently diagnosed as mental illnesses should be seen as expressions of character or personality rather than brain disorders. The way in which we behave could only be described as a brain disorder if the reality is that chemicals in our brains control our personalities. But I’m quite sure this isn’t the case. Please allow me just a couple of minutes of your time so I can explain how I have arrived at this conclusion.

View original post 864 more words

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.