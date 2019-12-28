Source: How the Hanukkah myth gave rise to Israeli toxic masculinity – Jewish World – Haaretz – Israel News | Haaretz.com

Opinion:

It is always a sign of health or a movement toward health when a culture is able to reflect and constructively criticize itself.

I was initially surprised to see this headline because in Canada we’re becoming virtually handcuffed by a kind of skewed political correctness.

It is fair game to criticize – even trash – Christianity but analyze Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist or some other culture? Forget it. If you dare try to make reasonable and intelligent observations you run the risk of being branded a “Neo-Nazi,” an “Islamophobe” or just plain “racist.”

However, history demonstrates time and again that stifling discourse is a sign of societal sickness, not health.

Not surprisingly, this article does not originate from Canada but comes from Haaretz, the longest-running newspaper currently in print in Israel.