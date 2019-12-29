All we need is love – and some Carl Jung | South China Morning Post | + Opinion

Many people have proposed various ways for our troubled city to move forward, but unless we have a change of heart and stop thinking of our enemies as completely evil while we are all good and noble, things will not improve

Psychologically there may be some truth to the idea that even the worst tyrant and sweetest saint contain a hint of each other within themselves. But to say ‘all we need is love and humble understanding’ seems a tad simplistic and in some instances may be little more than a shrewd way to safeguard a job.

No amount of “love” stopped Adolf Hitler. And no amount of “love” stopped Joseph Stalin either. Sometimes the only thing myopic tyrants recognize is economic or in the extreme case, brute force. That’s why although a Christian I am not anti-military or anti-cops.

It would be great if love and prayer touched everyone’s hearts. If it did, we would have no war or oppression whatsoever. Evil, however, is a reality that does not respond well to love. Evil is not rational. And many make the mistake of thinking and responding as if it were rational.

Again, most of us are a mix of good and bad and the above-mentioned yin-yang cum Jungian mythos, for the most part, does apply. But sadly, real weirdos do hit the global stage. And some are smart enough to dupe or frighten the masses into doing what they want. And that’s when we need something more than prayer and platitudes.

I am named after St. Michael the Archangel, one of the three archangels – along with Gabriel, and Raphael – universally recognized in the Catholic canon. St. Michael’s role is to squash the devil and his minions and toss them into hell. He isn’t doing it for himself. He’s an agent of God.

No ambiguity there!

Not being an angel myself, I admittedly move between these two mythic ideals within myself and when dealing with others. And I believe both approaches may be appropriate, depending on the particular circumstance. As long as we maintain an eye on self-improvement, recognizing that we are all imperfect is healthy.

However, I cannot uncritically accept the Jungian† and New Age doctrine of “As above so below.” To me, that is too easy a justification for getting stuck in a rut—both ethically and in terms of how we conduct ourselves in life. Nor can I accept how some Catholics give up trying to rectify their “weaknesses,” saying God loves them anyhow.

No, I prefer as Jung himself once put it, an “upward bias” to the notion of holism. That means not getting stuck but rather always making changes to continually grow closer to God and thus better fulfilling God’s will for us.

It’s not about blind acceptance of the ‘dark side’ but rather choosing to do our best to cooperate with the Lord.

Do I always do this?

Well, I doubt it. But again, my orientation is to try.

It turns out the Beatles needed a few good lawyers too:

† Carl Jung once said he was glad he was Jung and not a Jungian because as Jung he was free to test out his ideas but as a Jungian he would have to follow depth psychology dogmas.