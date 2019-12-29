It’s 2020 — do you know where your content is?
When people ask “What do you do?” I usually give a diffuse, multifaceted answer tailored to where I discern they’re at.
“Oh, I blog, I go to church, I help out at home…”
It’s usually enough to shut them up but still not enough to make any real money.
For me, blogging is a kind of therapy, a way to further develop my writing and organizational skills, and a means to keep the fires of hope burning—both personally and collectively.
True, this is a non-commercial blog but one thing usually leads to another. Clearly, if I just sat here reading books or strumming my guitar in my bedroom, never getting my ideas or artistic content out there, I wouldn’t have a hope in hell of meeting kindred spirits around the world or of ushering in a brighter economic future.
So the web is still very alive for me. Almost like a lifeline, and on several levels.
Toronto is a pretty small town on a global scale, ranking around 78 in the top 100. There are some interesting people and a great ethnic diversity but to intellectually connect I usually need to go global. It’s a much bigger fish pond!
The internet didn’t die. It is just changing. People who cannot embrace change make me sad. Whereas those who realize that the Earth and everything on it is dynamic, well, they’re not such a pain in the a** as those who try to hold you back and keep things the way they were…
Here’s a fun sort of related story from my childhood. One of my first vinyl records!
2 thoughts on “The Old Internet Died And We Watched And Did Nothing | + Opinion”
The dr seuss clip was fun –
Nice throwback
And happy new year to
You and best wishes for your blogging and global connecting in the years ahead. Glad
You are here in blogosphere.
Loved how you said this:
“…web is still very alive for me. Almost like a lifeline, and on several levels.”
Thanks very much! Happy New Year to you too! I just looked at your blog and really enjoyed your photos. I am thinking I should get back outside with something more than my phone-camera but in Toronto, I don’t know if it’s kosher to post strangers’ faces on the web. That holds me back… either that or fuzzy faces!
Thanks again for stopping by… 🙂
