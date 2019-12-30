Alexander Vavilov, the Toronto-born son of Russian spies, has been fighting for nearly a decade to have his Canadian citizenship restored. Last week the Supreme Court of Canada finally ruled he could keep it, and permanently reside in the country where he was born.

Source: Canadian citizenship something ‘I really felt I had to fight for,’ says Toronto-born son of Russian spies | CBC Radio

Opinion:

Hopefully, visitors outside of Canada are able to hear this CBC interview.

His dad studied at Harvard. Before that, dad had a diaper delivery business. Who would have thought he was a Russian spy?

The son of the spy initially thought it was a prank or a mistaken address when the FBI came crashing through the door in the US, where the family had moved.

That’s how thoroughly Russian spies can fool even their closest loved ones.

Super scary. And it has taken this young man many years to pick up the pieces and feel normal again after realizing his parents mislead him from day one.

My heart goes out to anyone who falls victim to this kind of roguery. And to any innocent adults who are hoodwinked to marrying this kind of scoundrel.