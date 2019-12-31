4FunHits – New Years’ Blast from the Past!


Just My Stuff

Here’s a funny one from a few decades back.

My roommate at Trent University introduced me to this song.

I don’t know much about the band, other than the fact that a lot of memorable New Wave acts were coming out of England at the time—early 1980s.

I guess we can interpret this any way we want. I like to think of it in terms of the exceptional and gifted overcoming the mediocre and corrupt… the ‘asylum’ being our crazed and conflicted world stage.

But sadly, the real lunatics – and not the whimsical ones – are taking center stage these days… choking the planet and its people to the point of no return.

No amount of New Years’ hoopla will change that sad fact. That’s why each and every one of us need to make changes now!

We CAN do it.

So let’s do it! 🙂

