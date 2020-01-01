December 25, 2019: Christmas Day – 12 Noon Mass on Vimeo

I didn’t get a chance to get down to St. Michael’s Cathedral Basilica this Christmas. But the entire Mass is on the web. Watching today definitely helped to pull me through the New Years’ Day blahs. I don’t drink alcohol anymore but festive events still take their toll.

If by chance you are not the liturgical type, I suggest advancing to the homily at approx. time = 13:00.

Thomas Cardinal Collins seems different in that he comes off just like a regular guy. His lack of pretense and down-to-earth examples often bring the message home… as this Mass and homily did for me today.