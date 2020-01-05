The black Hole | + Opinion


Predicted a century ago by Albert Einstein, black holes have so far been mysterious cosmic objects, but now things could change: being able to photograph them means not only having direct evidence …

Source: The black Hole

Opinion:

It looks like we have a great little debate brewing here. Today’s Opinion comes in the form of two comments I made at the above-linked post.

Basically, I make the case for viewing both scientific and religious truth claims from the perspective of social power—that is, looking at the problem through a kind of Foucauldian poststructural lens.

If only more people would do this… that is, take the time to stop and really think, I believe we’d be much better off. Silly scientism posing as good science would not pass unnoticed. And tax dollars could go where they would best be spent.

