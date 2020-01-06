Spiritually-minded artists were deemed silly in years past, but now it’s a serious area of inquiry in art institutions.

Source: Spirituality Has Long Been Erased From Art History. Here’s Why It’s Having a Resurgence Today | artnet News

Opinion:

This is a well-researched piece about spirituality in art. However, one thing I noticed was the absence of any talk about Christian art, which almost always has a spiritual element and in the case of so-called “kitsch” prayer card art, an intended numinous effect.

I put the term “kitsch” in quotation marks because it’s one of those terms I don’t like too much. Too often elitist art snobs who think they’re smart look down on popular, “trashy” art as if it is something to pacify neurotic idiots in need of a religious fix or, for that matter, philistines seeking tasteless visual gratification.

But who draws the line between good and bad art?

I think we can only say what speaks to us – or not – as individuals. To make grand proclamations about the alleged quality of art seems arrogant.

And this piece, although well-written, seems to fall into that artsy arrogance trap by omitting the whole area of Christian art—“kitsch” or “studied.”

On the front leaf of Gather, a hymnal at my local parish, there’s a reproduction of a nice painting that often makes me feel closer to both the Old and New Testaments of the Bible. I’ve wanted to borrow the hymnal, scan the image and post in on the web. But alas, it is copyrighted material so I haven’t bothered to ask the parish priest. Aside from that, Living With Christ, a monthly devotional published by Novalis often contains – again for me – some effective contemporary Catholic art.

Oh, but that’s not “spirituality” implies the art snob; that’s just “religion.”

I could write volumes on this spurious distinction but there’s not much point. If someone has closed their mind to the possibility of spirituality within religion, no words I write will change that.

So let art snobs be art snobs, as they assume that “spirituality” involves questionable figures like Madame Blavatsky whose works – if we take the time to look at them – reveal a gross tendency to cherry-pick and overgeneralize different tidbits from religious and mythical history in an attempt to advance her particular beliefs.*

—

* Or perhaps as some suggest, to promote a disingenuous agenda. Carl Jung has also been charged with severing religious and mythical material from specific historical contexts to make the data fit his psychological theory. But at least Jung never fully lost his critical edge and openly admitted he hadn’t figured everything out. To me, that saves his work and makes him something of a pioneer instead of a sham “Lord of the Underworld” prophet as some Jungians claim.