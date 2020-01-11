In the first installment of a two-part interview, Robert Scheer meets the renowned thinker for the first time to discuss world politics.

Source: Noam Chomsky: America Has Built a Global Dystopia – Truthdig

Opinion:

Some of the scary dystopian elements that Chomsky mentions in the above-linked article could no doubt come true. I myself have had futuristic dreams where if you do not walk within certain parameters, hovering mechanical butterflies zap you into submission. That was just a dream but it is pretty much in line with what Chomsky is concerned about.

However, I don’t really see how America is to blame. At least in the US one can still talk about these issues. Other countries are becoming so conflicted and repressive that even speaking your mind can get you into legal difficulties.

No country is perfect. But if America goes under, we all do.

That’s why unlike some two-bit Canadians with an unresolved inferiority/superiority complex, I always try to give the US credit where credit is due.

My only hope is that Americans do not become overconfident on the basis of their spectacular worldly achievements. In my opinion, all sorts of soft power exists in the cagey and unscrupulous minds of hostile spies who work their way into the system like termites. A few termites in the home might not seem like a huge problem. But they tend to multiply fast and suddenly your foundation is damaged beyond repair.

If the US doesn’t come up to speed on this real and pressing international issue, then we could all be in trouble.