via The Monochrome Experience: Just Married

Opinion:

Check out these great pics by my fav monochrome photographer, the self-professed “Time Traveler and Catalan Artist,” LLUÍS BUSSÉ.

In the top photo, I love the different lines of action: The groom looks at us. The bride leans back, looking to keep her balance! The man in the cap looks at the young child who’s looking at something on the ground. And in the background, two men look at the photographer while others direct their gaze elsewhere.

Another timeless shot!