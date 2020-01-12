Way back in 1984 I wrote a song called “Welcome to the Nuclear Morning.” I was a student in the nearby city of Peterborough, about 100 km east of Toronto. To get there you have to drive past Pickering, about 15-20 km outside of Toronto core.

What’s frightening about Pickering is that it houses a nuclear generating station.

So this morning at 7:30 am the province of Ontario issues an alert that blanks out our phones and internet: There has been an “incident” at the power plant.

Ummmm guys. I’ve seen Chernobyl….. I’m gonna need more news than this. #Pickering pic.twitter.com/RxUI4QqRT9 — Gillian Plummer (@GillianPlummer) January 12, 2020

After a dismaying lack of information, I’m already planning my exit route from the City.

Now it turns out it was an “error.”

False alarm on the #Pickering nuclear plant alert earlier. Either way I'm happy to have the alerting system in place. Enjoy your Sunday! pic.twitter.com/b4kQUY2nI9 — Nick Bosworth (@NickMBosworth) January 12, 2020

What are we to believe?

At any rate, the scare reminded me of my song written back in ’84. Why did I call it “Welcome to the nuclear morning?”

Coincidence? or was my intuition reaching into the future… (?)