The Night Life – It ‘aint no good life… but it’s my life

For some years I felt that American rock music was pretty good but nothing like the top UK bands. I saw Americans as great technicians, marketers, and militarists but only second rate artists. I suppose I bought into the “vulgar and tasteless” stereotype that, let’s face it, many people around the world unjustly feel about the US.

Needless to say, it’s a totally unfair stereotype. Not only in music but even more so with movies and TV. I mean, the world without Hollywood? Or Star Trek? (probably my favorite show ever…)

Cummon.

Now that I’m older I’m willing to admit there are many great American rock musicians. Sure, I may still adore The Who, Genesis (avec Gabriel) and Yes – not to mention the Beatles and Stones. And I’ll still take Neil Young…