Psychedelic Beethoven!


Just My Stuff

If I didn’t respond to your comments, post your material or visit your site yesterday, it’s because the day got progressively worse.

A light malaise turned into a major one. Not sure exactly what it is. But I do know that last night before bed I ate like an idiot, downing too much chocolate and other stuff my stomach isn’t used to.

After a few naps – sleeping usually rebalances me – it wasn’t getting much better. Watching videos was just a bit too taxing and reading was out of the question. So I resorted to music.

Naxos Streaming had this LP (below) in its current list. That doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a current album but that they have recently acquired it.

Normally I don’t like classical vocal too much. Or rather, i should say it doesn’t usually speak to me. The forms sound too wooden and stilted for my…

View original post 150 more words

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.