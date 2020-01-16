Psychedelic Beethoven!

Just My Stuff

If I didn’t respond to your comments, post your material or visit your site yesterday, it’s because the day got progressively worse.

A light malaise turned into a major one. Not sure exactly what it is. But I do know that last night before bed I ate like an idiot, downing too much chocolate and other stuff my stomach isn’t used to.

After a few naps – sleeping usually rebalances me – it wasn’t getting much better. Watching videos was just a bit too taxing and reading was out of the question. So I resorted to music.

Naxos Streaming had this LP (below) in its current list. That doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a current album but that they have recently acquired it.

Normally I don’t like classical vocal too much. Or rather, i should say it doesn’t usually speak to me. The forms sound too wooden and stilted for my…