The Vinyl Guy | The Moody Blues – One Step Into The Light

When the British rock band The Moody Blues released the LP Octave they had been inactive for about six years. Their first peak period from 1967-1972 arguably past, this was a bit of a shadow album. However, some may disagree. Total sales actually weren’t too unfavorable for Octave.

Octave is the last Moody Blues album including Mike Pinder, the mellotron expert, who was soon to be replaced by the Swiss wiz Patrick Moraz. The record also said farewell to their long-time producer, Tony Clarke. Clarke did, however, produce a few Justin Hayward solo albums afterward.

Nobody really knows if Pinder was dropped from the band or willingly left. One version of the story says he believed he would rejoin The Moodies in studio after choosing not to tour with the band.

Pinder’s departure seemed to be a sticky point for some years. He alluded to it on his…