Sleep and its importance | + Opinion


via Sleep and its importance

Opinion:

Please look over the above-linked article to make sense of where I’m coming from.

For me, it is important not to follow the conventional wisdom – quickly fading – about a good night’s sleep.

As the world becomes smaller through technology and perhaps through human evolution, many of us need to adapt our sleep patterns to reflect those changes.

I am certainly not against getting enough sleep. It’s just a matter of how and when.

And trying to fit yourself into an antiquated box – that is, an old model – of what constitutes healthy sleep patterns could be harmful for some.

Be who you are. In waking and in sleep.

 

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.