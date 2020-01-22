via Sleep and its importance

Opinion:

Please look over the above-linked article to make sense of where I’m coming from.

For me, it is important not to follow the conventional wisdom – quickly fading – about a good night’s sleep.

As the world becomes smaller through technology and perhaps through human evolution, many of us need to adapt our sleep patterns to reflect those changes.

I am certainly not against getting enough sleep. It’s just a matter of how and when.

And trying to fit yourself into an antiquated box – that is, an old model – of what constitutes healthy sleep patterns could be harmful for some.

Be who you are. In waking and in sleep.