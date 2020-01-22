via The Monochrome Experience: Swing & Blood

Opinion:

No matter how frustrated or discouraged I may become in life, I always say to God, “You really got it right when you designed women.”

I may be biased, of course. I’m sure many women would say the same about men. And in the LGBTQ community, well, individuals within that group will no doubt have their own unique take on the topic.

The topic being the appreciation of beauty.

Take a look at the top photo in the above-linked page, and you should see what I mean.

This image just stops me cold.

It’s all right. All good.

The other images are effective too. But the top one really grabs me here.