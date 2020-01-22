The Monochrome Experience: Swing & Blood | + Opinion


via The Monochrome Experience: Swing & Blood

Opinion:

No matter how frustrated or discouraged I may become in life, I always say to God, “You really got it right when you designed women.”

I may be biased, of course. I’m sure many women would say the same about men. And in the LGBTQ community, well, individuals within that group will no doubt have their own unique take on the topic.

The topic being the appreciation of beauty.

Take a look at the top photo in the above-linked page, and you should see what I mean.

This image just stops me cold.

It’s all right. All good.

The other images are effective too. But the top one really grabs me here.

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.